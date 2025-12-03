<p>Dubai: Star Indian batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=viart%20kohli">Virat Kohli</a> on Wednesday moved up to No. 4 in the latest ICC rankings with a match-winning hundred against South Africa in the first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=odi">ODI</a> at Ranchi boosting his ascend.</p><p>Kohli made his 52nd hundred in the 50-over format, a 120-ball 135 that propelled India to a 17-run win over the Proteas on Sunday.</p>.Virat Kohli confirms his availability for Vijay Hazare Trophy.<p>The 37-year-old now has 751 ranking points, and trails former India skipper Rohit Sharma (783), who retained his top spot, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell (766) and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (764).</p><p>Kohli overtook India ODI captain Shubman Gill, who moved down to No. 5 after missing the ongoing three-match series against South Africa with a neck injury.</p><p>Shreyas Iyer, who is also recovering from an injury that he sustained during India's recent white ball tour to Australia, stood firm on 9th position.</p><p>Meanwhile, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav gained one place to move to sixth after picking up four wickets in the first match against the Proteas.</p><p>In the Test batter's list, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to station at No. 9, while Gill slid one place down to 12.</p><p>Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was also on a downward spiral, moving down from 12th to 14th.</p><p>In the rankings for Test bowlers, India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained on top of the pile with 879 points, well clear of New Zealand pacer Matt Henry (846).</p><p>However, modest outings in the two-match series against SA recently affected the rankings of pacer Mohammed Siraj (from 11th to 13th) and Kuldeep (from 13th to 15th).</p><p>In the T20I list, Indians dominated the top slot with Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy keeping their numero uno positions. </p>