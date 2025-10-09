Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma part of plan for 2027 World Cup: Shubman Gill

<p>New Delhi: The moment <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Shubman+Gill+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Shubman+Gill+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRg8MgYIAhBFGDwyBggDEEUYPNIBCDM3MzVqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Shubman Gill </a>was handed the reins of ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma for the upcoming series against Australia, it has appeared like the selectors are ready to look beyond the Mumbaikar and his longtime colleague Virat Kohli as they build a squad for the 2027 World Cup.</p>.<p>Rumours have started swirling that Rohit and Virat, having already quit from T20Is and Test cricket, could finally bid international goodbye, probably in Australia or in the two upcoming series in India — against South Africa and New Zealand. Gill, however, said the legendary duo are very much part of the plans for the mega event in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.</p>.Rohit Sharma loses ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill as Team India enters new era.<p class="bodytext">“The experience they have and the number of matches they have won for India, there are very few players who have won these many matches for India. With such skill, quality and experience, there are very few players in the world. From that perspective, we are definitely looking at them for 2027,” said Gill at a press conference on Thursday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gill also said he has learnt a lot from Rohit's leadership and would like to imbibe some of them. “So many qualities that I have inherited from Rohit bhai - the calmness that he possesses, and the kind of friendship that he has among the group is something that I aspire to. These are the qualities that I want to take from him.”</p>