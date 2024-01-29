Virat Kohli spat at me, apologised after AB de Villiers confronted him: Dean Elgar

"Anyway, so, realised that de Villiers found out what he did and went up to him and said "bud, why are you spitting at my teammate bud? That's not on" and two years later, he (Kohli) calls me aside playing (in) South Africa and said "can we go have a drink at the end of the series?"

"I want to just apologise for my actions". Two years later in South Africa, he says he wants to apologise for what he did. We had a drink, (the) punchline is we drank till 3 am in the morning. This is when he used to drink, now he is obviously converted a bit," Elgar added.