Wasim Jaffer back as Punjab Kings batting coach

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed as batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year.

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

However, Jaffer will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season.

"Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.