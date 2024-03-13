Wasn't satisfied with decision to bat at one down: Babar Azam

Karachi: Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's public expression of his unhappiness at being asked to bat at number three in T20 Internationals indicates that all is not well in the national team's dressing room.

It all started after the top-order batter was forced to step down as the leader in all three formats by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Babar made his feelings clear at a media interaction during the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday that he was not satisfied with the decision to bat at number three during the New Zealand T20Is in January.

Pakistan lost the series 1-4 after the successful opening pair of Babar and Muhammad Rizwan was split, and the latter opened alongside a young Saim Ayub.

"It was the Pakistan team's demand at the time. I did that for Pakistan. If I was asked individually, I wasn't satisfied with the decision to bat at one down position. However, I did that for Pakistan," Babar said.