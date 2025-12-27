<p>Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is once again in the spotlight, this time not for his exploits on the field but for a viral video showing his composed response to an unruly fan in Mumbai.</p><p>The incident occurred on Christmas Eve, when Pandya was leaving a restaurant with his girlfriend Mahika Sharma. In the video, Pandya is seen escorting Sharma to the car before briefly stopping to take selfies with fans and pose for photographers. As the crowd swelled, security personnel tried to manage the situation, preventing some fans from getting too close.</p>.<p>During the jostling, one fan, apparently upset at not getting a photograph, shouted “Bhaad mein jaa (go to hell)” at the cricketer. Pandya chose not to react, calmly walking away and getting into his car without responding to the remark. His restraint has since drawn widespread appreciation online.</p><p>The clip has gone viral across social media platforms, with many users praising Pandya. “Fame doesn’t mean celebrities owe you anything. A selfie is a request, not a right,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Hardik handled that with incredible calm. Ignoring such behaviour takes a lot of self-control.”</p>.Is Hardik Pandya secretly engaged to Mahieka Sharma? Visuals fuel rumours.<p>On the cricketing front, Pandya has plenty of reasons to smile. He was in fine form during India’s recent T20 series against South Africa, which India won 3-1 under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. In the final match, Pandya smashed a half-century in just 16 balls, the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 Internationals. The record for the fastest half-century still belongs to Yuvraj Singh, who achieved the feat in 12 balls.</p>