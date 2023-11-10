Watch: New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra visits grandparents in Bengaluru, seeks blessings

Rachin Ravindra, who is making his World Cup debut, has grabbed attention for his splendid performance in the tournament. The stlyish left-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has surpassed Tendulkar's record for having scored the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup before turning 25 with a tally of 550 runs in nine matches.

Rachin began his cricket journey after being influenced by Sachin Tendulkar since his childhood. Even his parents were cricket lovers and his name is a combination of two cricketing greats -- Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Rachin's performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 is a testament that he is poised to become a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring cricketers around the world.