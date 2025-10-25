Menu
We will revisit our safety protocols and further tighten security: BCCI on Australian women cricketers' molestation

The police have arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area of the city on Thursday morning.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 14:02 IST
Published 25 October 2025, 14:02 IST
Sports NewsCricketBCCI

