De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20I

We're all proud of you: De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20I

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 15:39 ist
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP Photo

In a special message, South African batting great AB de Villiers has congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats.

Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats," de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on twitter.

"What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you."

The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a lean patch for the last few years and is coming back after a month-long break from the game.

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli
Cricket
Sports News
Asia Cup
T20 International

What's Brewing

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

Agra family travels to Noida to witness demolition

Agra family travels to Noida to witness demolition

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

Why NASA is going back to the moon

Why NASA is going back to the moon

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

 