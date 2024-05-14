Jhon Duran to the rescue in 3-3 Villa thriller with Liverpool

Birmingham, England: Colombian super-sub Jhon Duran scored two late goals as Aston Villa battled back to salvage a 3-3 home draw with Liverpool on Monday and take a significant step towards a place in the Champions League next season.

A match that started with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez conceding a shocking second minute own-goal turned into a thriller with Duran coming on to save the night with strikes in the 85th and 88th minutes.

Villa is now on 68 points with one game remaining, five clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have two matches still to come but must beat title-chasing Manchester City on Tuesday to stay in contention.

Unai Emery's side play their last game at Crystal Palace on Sunday while Tottenham end their season at relegated Sheffield United.

Liverpool was gifted the opener when Argentine international Martinez fumbled a tame Harvey Elliot cross, desperately clawing the ball across the line and into his own net.

Villa, who would have made sure of fourth place with a win, equalised 10 minutes later through Youri Tielemans on the Belgian's return from three matches out due to injury.