Hetmyer dropped from T20 WC squad over missed flight

West Indies drops Shimron Hetmyer from T20 World Cup squad over missed flight

Hetmyer was to leave Guyana on Saturday but was allowed by West Indies to delay flying until Monday for family reasons

AP
AP, Antigua,
  • Oct 04 2022, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 11:56 ist
Shimron Hetmyer. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shimron Hetmyer was dropped by West Indies for the T20 World Cup on Monday after missing a scheduled flight to catch up with the squad in Australia.

The batter was replaced by Shamarh Brooks.

Hetmyer was to leave Guyana on Saturday but was allowed by West Indies to delay flying until Monday for family reasons. That meant he wouldn't be available for a Twenty20 International against Australia on Wednesday on the Gold Coast.

Then he informed West Indies on Monday that he wouldn't be able to catch the rescheduled flight. The selectors unanimously agreed to replace him with Brooks.

Also Read | India to open campaign against Pakistan in 2023 women's T20 WC

"Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event," said West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams in a statement.

Adams added Brooks will join the squad as soon as possible. Brooks made his T20I debut last December and averages 23 from 11 matches.

Hetmyer was at the T20 World Cup last year. He's played 50 T20Is and averages almost 21.

The West Indies have two T20Is against Australia this week, and begin the preliminary round of the T20 World Cup on Oct. 17 against Scotland in Hobart.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shimron Hetmyer
Cricket
Sports News
West Indies
T20 World Cup

What's Brewing

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

Forgiving others

Forgiving others

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

Right to free food and the economy

Right to free food and the economy

Why Teacher’s Day?

Why Teacher’s Day?

 