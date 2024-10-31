Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

When Vyshak got compensated for India A snub

Vyshak got called up for India’s four-match Twenty20 International series in South Africa, beginning on November 8.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 20:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 20:29 IST
CricketIndia AVyshak VijaykumarSports new

Follow us on :

Follow Us