Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Who said what after New Zealand's historic Test victory against India

The Black Caps became the first side to whitewash India at home in a series featuring three or more matches.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 14:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 14:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricketIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us