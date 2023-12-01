'Will do it again': Mitchell Marsh defends act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

"I haven't given it too much thought, I haven't seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that," he added.

However, when asked if he would do it again, Marsh said "Yeah probably, to be honest."

The picture, which went viral on social media, didn't sit well with Indian fans. Even pacer Mohammed Shami claimed that he felt 'hurt' by Marsh's action.