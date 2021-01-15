Windies' Walsh tests Covid +ve upon arriving in B'desh

Windies spinner Walsh tests positive for Covid-19 upon arriving in Bangladesh; will miss ODI series

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Jan 15 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 15:36 ist
West Indies' Hayden Walsh Hayden Walsh. Credit: AFP File Photo

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has tested positive for Covid-19 and ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, the country's cricket board has said.

The 28-year-old Walsh, who is asymptomatic, has returned positive after being tested twice in the last two days here.

He had tested negative upon arrival in Dhaka on January 10. But tests on Wednesday and Thursday came out positive, and he is now in self-isolation until he gets two negative results.

"Following PCR tests administered on Wednesday, January 13, Cricket West Indies (CWI) can confirm that Hayden Walsh Jr has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation," the board said in a statement.

"Walsh will remain in isolation until he returns two negative PCR test results and therefore is unavailable to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh."

There is no threat to the three-match ODI series, beginning on January 20 in Dhaka, as of now.

Cricket West Indies said Walsh had no contact with the other squad members.

"The West Indies touring squad has been in individual isolation since arriving in Bangladesh and so there has been no contact between squad members since arrival.

"All other members of the West Indies touring squad returned second negative Covid-19 tests, after undergoing four tests within the last 11 days."

West Indies
Bangladesh
COVID-19

