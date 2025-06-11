Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Winning WTC title will be important step to becoming one of the great Australian teams: Lyon

Australia will be looking to defend the title they clinched in 2023 with a 209-run victory over India at The Oval, and Lyon is keen to build on the progress made since that triumph.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 06:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 06:28 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaWorld Test ChampionshipCricketSouth Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us