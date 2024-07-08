With 10 Tests ahead Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli might skip Sri Lanka ODIs

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli are likely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August and either Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul will be asked to lead the side.

It is understood that Indian cricket's biggest contemporary stars have sought a longish break from the BCCI, considering the gruelling last three months since the start of IPL.

For 37-year-old Rohit, it has been close to six months that he took a break. The Mumbaikar played every series since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by Afghanistan T20Is, England Test series, IPL and the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.