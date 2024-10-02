Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

With Australia, you can't afford to make mistakes: Smriti Mandhana

She added that the clash against Pakistan always brings out a lot of passionate response from the players. The arch-rival will lock horns here on October 6.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 09:52 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World CupSmriti Mandhana

Follow us on :

Follow Us