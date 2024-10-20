With his left leg in strap, Shami bowls with intensity

<p>Bengaluru: Right after the presentation ceremony was over for the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday, a few of the home team's reserve pacers got down to working with bowling coach Morne Morkel. They were bowling to Shubman Gill who missed the match due to a stiff neck. The right-hander also faced some sidearm throwdowns and looked in absolute comfort which should enable him to take his No. 3 slot for the second Test in Pune.</p>.<p>Just when Gill was about to wind up his batting on the centre pitch, which was used for the India-New Zealand Test, a familiar figure ambled in from the small gate connecting the M Chinnaswamy ground with the National Cricket Academy. Upon closer scrutiny, it was clear it was Mohammed Shami. Clad in black T-shirt and shorts, the pacer, with his left leg in a heavy strap, bowled a few gentle looseners to Gill. With swelling in the left knee, the short but unhurried run-up appeared precautionary as Morkel kept an eye on him.</p>.India may not take 'undercooked' Mohammed Shami to Australia .<p>As Gill walked away, Indian team's Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar padded up to face Shami, who marked a longer run-up with the help of tape. The 34-year-old then went on to bowl with more intensity and pace for the next half an hour with little discomfort. And even if there was some, he did a remarkable job of hiding it. </p>.<p>Only on the eve of the first Test, skipper Rohit Sharma had cast a doubt on Shami's availability for the five-Test series in Australia from November 22. While the Bengal pacer is definitely racing against time to make the cut for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which is about a month from now, Sunday's workout gave way to a glimmer of hope.</p>.<p>Shami, who underwent surgery to fix his troubling Achilles tendon in February this year, developed a swelling in his left knee with his recovery from operation seemingly on course. </p>