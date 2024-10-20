Home
With his left leg in strap, Shami bowls with intensity

While the Bengal pacer is definitely racing against time to make the cut for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which is about a month from now, Sunday's workout gave way to a glimmer of hope.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 16:54 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 16:54 IST
