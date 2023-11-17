World Cup final: ICC pitch consultant Atkinson back home as BCCI curators monitor preparations

It couldn't be confirmed if the track used for the final is a used one or fresh surface but the two senior curators and BCCI GM monitored the use of heavy roller on the designated 22-yard strip.

"If heavy roller is being used on a black soil strip then the idea is to create a slow batting track where you can get a big score but you possibly can't consistently hit through the line. 315 could be a defendable score as batting second will be difficult," a state association curator explained.