<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wpl">Women’s Premier League (WPL)</a> has seen a slight dip in its valuation in 2025, even as the league’s popularity and cultural impact continue to grow. According to D and P Advisory’s 2025 report, titled <em>Beyond 22 Yards</em>, the WPL ecosystem is valued at Rs 1,275 crore, as compared to Rs 1,350 crore in 2024, marking a 5.6% decline. In dollar terms, the valuation has fallen from $160 million to $148 million. </p><p>Despite the dip, the report notes that the WPL continues to grow in influence. Teams are investing more in community outreach, digital fan engagement, and campaigns highlighting inclusivity and women’s empowerment. </p><p>These efforts, it says, are helping create more stable and sustainable career paths for women cricketers in India. </p>.WPL 2026 Auction: From Smriti Mandhana to Jemimah Rodrigues, here are the costliest buys in the tournament .<p>Things are also expected to improve after the historic world cup victory of the Indian women's team earlier this month. This win was also seen as a validation for the WPL. The core champions, from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma, are all products of the league, with former Indian star Mithali Raj even noting that “the WPL gave them the game-situation muscle memory that wins finals.”</p>