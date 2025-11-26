<p>Last week, we saw social media platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/global-service-outage-hits-cloudflare-chatgpt-x-platforms-3802143">X, OpenAI's ChatGPT</a> and other web services powered by Cloudflare suffer a service outage.</p><p>Today, Google's Meet video conference services are facing similar disruption issues in multiple regions of Asia, including India.</p><p>According to the Downdetector website, Google Meet service outages have been reported in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and other cities in India.</p>.Cloudflare-supported Shopify, GitLab and more suffer outage in India.<p>Even Google has acknowledged the issue on its Workspace status board.</p><p>"Google Meet customers are experiencing issues loading meet.google.com in the Asia region," read the status board.</p><p>The company has advised users to skip the website version, instead use the Google Meet mobile app for team meetings.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>