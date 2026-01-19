Menu
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Giants by 61 runs in Vadodara

Unbeaten so far, RCB registered their fifth straight win in the tournament and became the first team to book a knock-out berth.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 18:18 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 18:18 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsWPLRCB

