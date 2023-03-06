WPL: Mumbai Indians crush RCB by 9 wickets

WPL: Mumbai Indians crush RCB by 9 wickets

Chasing 156, MI reached their target with 34 balls to spare

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 06 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 22:51 ist
Mumbai Indians' batters Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, March 6, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Chasing 156, MI reached their target with 34 balls to spare.

After picking three wickets, Hayley Matthews completed a fine all-round show by scoring a 38-ball 77, while Nat Sciver-Brunt made 55 off 29 balls.

Earlier, RCB were all out for 155 in 18.4 overs

Opting to bat after winning the toss, RCB were off to a brisk start with the opening duo of skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine adding 39 runs in 4.2 overs, when the latter was dismissed by Saika Ishaque for an 11-ball 16.

Disha Kasat failed to open her account, before Mandhana was sent back by Hayley Matthews for a 17-ball 23, the RCB captain yet again falling after getting a start.

Richa Ghosh, then, contributed 28 off 26 balls. Later, RCB were helped by useful cameos from Kanika Ahuja (22 off 13), Shreyanka Patil (23 off 15) and Megan Schutt (20 off 14).

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 155 all out in 18.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 28; Hayley Matthews 3/28).

Mumbai Indians: 159/1 in 14.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 77 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 55 not out).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WPL
Mumbai Indians
RCB
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

 