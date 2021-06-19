WTC final: Bad light stops play as India reach 134/3

WTC final: Bad light stops play as India reach 134/3 against New Zealand

India captain Virat Kohli was batting on 40, while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was on 22

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 19 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 21:05 ist
India captain Virat Kohli (R) interacts with the umpires during the Day 2 of the World Test Championship final as bad light stops play. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Bad light stopped play in the evening session of the weather-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Put in to bat, India were on 134-3 when the umpires checked the light and decided it was not clear enough to continue playing.

India captain Virat Kohli was batting on 40, while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was on 22.

Persistent rain washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday.

Organisers have allocated one reserve day to make up for lost time.

