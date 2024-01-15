Double delight for Yogesh as Indian shooters strike it rich in Jakarta

Jakarta: Indian shooters' gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men's 25m centre fire pistol competition here on Monday.

Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia's Anang Yulianto (567).

The other two Indian participants in the event, Pankaj Yadav (567) and Akshay Jain (564), has ended fourth and sixth respectively.