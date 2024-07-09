Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Explained | When is Paris 2024 Olympics and how is France preparing?

Take a look at the Paris Olympics venues and more!
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 16:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: Here is everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympics: the dates, the venues, the opening ceremony, new sports and security issues.

When are the Olympic and Paralympic Games?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will run from July 26-Aug. 11, while the Paris 2024 Paralympics will be held from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Where will the Games take place?

In September 2017, the International Olympic Committee awarded Paris the 2024 Games when its only remaining rival, Los Angeles, agreed to wait another four years to be the host city.

Paris has hosted two Olympics and will stage the event 100 years after its last Games in 1924.

Following are the Paris 2024 venues:

  • Aquatics Centre - Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water Polo

  • Bercy Arena - Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline

  • Bordeaux Stadium - Football

  • Champ De Mars Arena - Judo, Wrestling

  • Chateau De Versailles - Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon

  • Chateauroux Shooting Centre - Shooting

  • Eiffel Tower Stadium - Beach Volleyball

  • Elancourt Hill - Cycling Mountain Bike

  • Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium - Soccer

  • Grand Palais - Fencing, Taekwondo

  • Hotel De Ville - Athletics

  • Invalides - Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road

  • La Beaujoire Stadium - Soccer

  • La Concorde - Basketball 3x3, Breaking, Cycling Bmx Freestyle, Skateboarding

  • Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue - Sport Climbing

  • Golf National - Golf

  • Lyon Stadium - Soccer

  • Marseille Marina - Sailing

  • Marseille Stadium - Soccer

  • Nice Stadium - Soccer

  • North Paris Arena - Boxing, Modern Pentathlon

  • Parc Des Princes - Soccer

  • Paris La Defense Arena - Swimming, Water Polo

  • Pierre Mauroy Stadium - Basketball, Handball

  • Pont Alexandre Iii - Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming, Triathlon

  • Porte De La Chapelle Arena - Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Stade Roland-Garros - Boxing, Tennis

  • Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Bmx Stadium - Cycling Bmx Racing

  • Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome - Cycling Track

  • South Paris Arena - Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting

  • Stade De France - Athletics, Rugby Sevens

  • Teahupo'o, Tahiti - Surfing

  • Trocadero - Athletics, Cycling Road

  • Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium - Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing

  • Yves-Du-Manoir Stadium - Hockey

Which new sports will debut in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Breaking, a competitive form of breakdancing that blends artistry and dance with acrobatic moves, will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Having made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, karate was absent from the four sports organisers recommended for the 2024 Summer Games. Baseball-softball has also been dropped as a sport for Paris 2024 but will return at Los Angeles 2028.

When is the Olympic opening ceremony and what will it be like?

The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will start at 7:30 pm Central European Time (2300 IST) on July 26. Instead of a traditional opening ceremony in a stadium, France has planned a river parade along 6 km (4 miles) of the River Seine, ending at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Some 300,000 spectators will watch from the banks of the Seine as a global audience tunes in on television.

What are the security risks and how could they impact the opening ceremony?

Conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as the threat of an attack, have led the French government to raise its security alert to its highest level this year.

Around 45,000 French police and security forces will secure Paris during the Games, with additional help from a few thousand foreign security officials. France will deploy 35,000 security agents and the military to secure the opening ceremony from security threats, including drone strikes, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in May.

France has prepared alternatives to holding the Olympics ceremony on the Seine should security reasons require it, President Emmanuel Macron said in April.

One option, Macron said, would be to restrict the ceremony to the Paris Trocadero square facing the Eiffel Tower, while another would be to move it to the Stade de France stadium. The Kremlin has rejected assertions that Russia would malevolently target the Olympics, calling them absolutely unfounded.

Is Russia taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC initially recommended a ban from international competitions of athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus, but it has since allowed them to qualify as neutrals. Each qualified athlete is undergoing a vetting process by a three-member panel appointed by the IOC to ensure they meet certain eligibility criteria. Not having actively supported the war in Ukraine and not having been contracted to any military or security agency are among the criteria.

Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot take part in team competitions but are allowed to participate as neutrals - without flags or anthems being played and will be excluded from taking part in the opening parade. Russia has denounced the restrictions as discriminatory and accused the IOC of taking part in a "conspiracy" with Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 July 2024, 16:39 IST
Sports Newsolympics 2024Paris Games 2024Explainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT