Norris fastest in sole practice for Sao Paulo GP

<p>Sao Paulo: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mclaren">McLaren's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lando-norris">Lando Norris</a> led a British one-two-three in sole practice for Formula One's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Friday.</p><p>Mercedes's George Russell was second fastest and Haas stand-in Oliver Bearman an impressive third.</p><p>Bearman, the Ferrari reserve who will take a regular race seat at Haas next season, was replacing the unwell Kevin Magnussen at the U.S.-owned team.</p>.Toyota returns to F1 with Haas technical partnership.<p>Title contender Norris, 47 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, lapped the anti-clockwise circuit with a best time of one minute 10.610 seconds on the soft tyre -- 0.181 quicker than Russell and 0.195 faster than Bearman.</p><p>"That was one bumpy ride," said Russell of the session.</p><p>McLaren's Oscar Piastri was fourth fastest and Williams' Alex Albon fifth, ahead of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.</p><p>Verstappen, who will have a five-place grid penalty on Sunday after exceeding his engine allocation, was only 15th with Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton 16th.</p><p>Brazil is a sprint weekend and Friday has only one practice session with sprint qualifying held later.</p>