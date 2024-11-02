Home
Norris wins Sao Paulo sprint to cut Verstappen's F1 lead

Australian Piastri had started on pole position and led until handing over two laps from the end after Verstappen passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for third and became an increasing threat.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 15:38 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 15:38 IST
