FIFA 2026: Jaw-dropping ticket prices leave football fans fuming

<p>Bengaluru: Planning to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas? Then be prepared to bust your savings because the ticket prices for the quadrennial bash are by no means affordable for the common people.</p>.<p>In a list published by the German football federation (DFB) on Thursday, prices for various group-stage games ranged from $180-$700. That's approximately between Rs 16,000 and Rs 64,000. Although the base price is way more than the Qatar 2022 edition — tickets were priced between $70 and $1,600 when they were announced — what sent fan groups across the world irate was the exorbitant cost of the final.</p>.<p>The lowest price for the title clash at the MetLife Stadium on July 19 was a jaw-dropping $4,185 and the highest an astronomical $8,680. That's between Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 7.86 lakh approximately.</p>.<p>No wonder, fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) called it a "monumental betrayal" by FIFA and asked the world governing body to immediately halt ticket sales via national associations.</p>.Football fan group urges FIFA to halt World Cup ticket sales over 'extortionate' prices.<p>"This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is," it said in a statement. "We call on FIFA to immediately halt ticket sales, engage in a consultation with all impacted parties, and review ticket prices and category distribution until a solution that respects the tradition, universality, and cultural significance of the World Cup is found." </p>.<p>FIFA allocates 8% of tickets to national associations for games involving their team to sell to the most loyal fans. The English Football Association shared pricing information with the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) on Thursday evening, which showed that if a fan bought a ticket for every game through to the final it would cost over $7,000 (Rs 6,33,000 approx.).</p>.<p>FIFA said in September that tickets released through its website would initially range from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,730 (Rs 6,09,000 approx.) for the final. But those prices are subject to change as it adopts dynamic pricing.</p>.<p>FIFA launched its third phase of widespread ticket sales on Thursday, with fans now able to apply for specific matches for the first time through its "Random Selection Draw". The window closes on January 13.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(With inputs from agencies)</span></p>