16 test Covid-19-positive in latest EPL checks

16 test positive for the coronavirus in latest EPL checks

AP
AP, London,
  • Nov 17 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 10:06 ist
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sixteen people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the Premier League, England's top division said.

It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing began ahead of the return of football in June after the sport's suspension amid the pandemic.

The league said 1,207 players and club staff were tested from Nov. 9-15. That number would not have included players away from their clubs on international duty.

The people who have tested positive, whose names have not been disclosed by the league, must self-isolate for 10 days.

FOOTBALL
Premier League
Coronavirus
COVID-19

