2022 FIFA World Cup: Top 5 goals so far

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar last Friday, with the tournament already having witnessed quite a few surprises- from Saudi upsetting Messi and co, and Japan's surprise turnaround against Germany. Here, we list 5 of the best goals so far scored in football's biggest tournament.
- Friday 25 Nov 2022
- updated: 6:53 pm IST
Salem Al-Dawsari | Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
In what is regarded as probably one of the biggest upsets in football's biggest stage, Saudi Arabia stunned favourites Argentina with a 2-1 victory. Though Argentina gained the lead from a Messi penalty, the underdogs turned it around in the second half.
Saudi Arabia grabbed an equaliser shortly after the second half, with a 48th-minute goal from Saleh Alshehri. But it was Al-Dawsari's long ranger that followed, that had people talking.
The Al-Hilal forward stunned the Argentina defence with a shot just inside the box, sending it to the top-right corner, leaving keeper Emiliano Martinez no chance, adding more woes to Messi and co.
Richarlison | Brazil vs Serbia
Five-time World Cup champions Brazil started off their campaign with a 2-0 victory against Serbia. The South Americans claimed the lead as Richarlisonslotted home a loose ball from close range.
The Tottenham striker again went on to score a brace, the second onewith a spectacular acrobatic kick to a pass from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.
Bukayo Saka | England vs Iran
England started their campaign thrashing Iran by 6 goals to 2.
After Jude Belligham scored the opener, Saka helped the three lions extend their lead withShaw as the provideras his corner was headed back across the area by Harry Maguire toSaka, who volleyed it expertly into the top corner.
Saka went on to score a brace in the game.
Gavi | Spain vs Costa Rica
This year's Kopa Trophy winner Gaviscored Spain's fifth goal, with a first-time finish from Alvaro Morata's cross that crashed in off the inside of the post, to become the third youngest scorer in the tournament's history at 18 years and 110 days.
Cody Gakpo | Netherlands vs Senegal
Kicking off the list is Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old PSV star gave the Dutch a much-needed goal against the current African champions, in the 84th minute.
In what was the Netherlands' first shot on target, Gakpo jumped in for a header to a brilliant long ball from midfielder Frenkie de Jong, just narrowly beating the Senegalese keeper Edouard Mendy.
