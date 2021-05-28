5 substitutes option to apply in 2022 FIFA World Cup

5 substitutes option in football to apply extended through 2022, to apply in next FIFA World Cup

The interim rule was introduced last May to help players avoid injury and ease their workload

AP
AP, Zurich,
  • May 28 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 23:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A pandemic-era rule giving competition organizers the option to let teams use five substitutes in a match was extended Friday through 2022.

FIFA can now apply the policy at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

"The decision follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on football," the International Football Association Board said in a statement.

The interim rule was introduced last May to help players avoid injury and ease their workload. They resumed playing in a congested schedule after a near-total shutdown of the sport because of the pandemic.

The latest extension covers competitions "scheduled to be completed by Dec 31, 2022" — including the World Cup but not domestic competitions that start in 2022 and run into 2023.

Teams can use five substitutes instead of three in the regulation 90 minutes and a sixth in extra time of knockout games. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
FOOTBALL
World Cup

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 