Albania score stoppage time equaliser to hold Croatia

Hamburg, Germany: Albania snatched a stoppage time equaliser for a stunning 2-2 draw against Croatia in a thrilling European Championship contest on Wednesday but the result left both countries with a tall order if they are to progress to the last-16.

Klaus Gjasula proved both hero and villain, bagging the added time leveller after having earlier netted an own goal that saw Croatia go 2-1 up in the Group B clash at the Volksparkstadion.

The two countries now have a single point after their opening two matches and are left effectively needing to win their last group games on Monday if they are to progress into the knockout stage.

No team has made next round with just two draws since the Euro finals expanded to 24 teams in 2016.

Albania had taken an early lead but the Croats scored twice in the space of two minutes to revive their hopes in a match full of twists and turns and played to a backdrop of ear-splitting noise.