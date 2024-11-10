Alexander-Arnold's injury puts damper on Liverpool's win over Villa

<p>Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury cast a shadow over Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, with the English defender being taken off in the first half with what manager Arne Slot said was a "serious" concern.</p><p>Alexander-Arnold left the pitch clutching his right hamstring in the 25th minute of the victory, which helped Liverpool open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.</p><p>The 26-year-old has been named in the England squad for their Nations League games against Greece and Ireland, but Slot said he would be surprised if Alexander-Arnold was able to play in those matches.</p>.Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa.<p>"It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half. Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself," Slot told reporters.</p><p>"He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something. That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see.</p><p>"I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can."</p><p>Liverpool, who return to action at Southampton on Nov. 24, have a tough run of fixtures coming up as they take on Real Madrid in a Champions League clash before league meetings with Manchester City and Newcastle United.</p>