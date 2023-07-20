Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard scored excellent goals before halftime to spark Premier League power Arsenal FC to a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game at Washington on Wednesday.

Jorginho converted a penalty kick moments after the second half began for the Gunners, who are in their preseason preparations after finishing second in the English top flight during the 2022-23 season.

Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz added late goals as Arsenal inflicted the MLS All-Stars' worst defeat in this format of the All-Star Game. The Gunners also remained perfect in the event after winning 2-1 in the 2016 edition.

Trossard left the game in the 56th minute after he was down briefly because of an injury, though he walked off under his own power.

Declan Rice, Arsenal's most expensive summer signing, entered in the 65th minute in his first preseason appearance for the club.

The MLS All-Stars, coached by former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, were outshot 16-7 overall and 5-1 in efforts on target.

This was the first time the MLS stars had played an European club team in the game since 2019, after the 2021 and 2022 events were contested against a team of All-Stars from Mexico's Liga MX.

New Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi did not play for MLS. The reigning World Cup champion and former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star participated in his first training with Miami on Tuesday.

Arsenal went in front on their first attacking sequence after a promising start from the MLS All-Stars.

The MLS side looked to have halted the danger when Bukayo Saka was dispossessed inside the penalty area.

However, the ball fell to Jesus, who hit an audacious first-time chip with his right foot that sailed perfectly over St. Louis City goalkeeper Roman Burki and off the inside of the left upright on its way over the line in the fifth minute.

Trossard doubled the lead on nearly as exceptional of a goal 18 minutes later. Saka again was involved, driving down the right side and then playing a ball square to Trossard in the vicinity of the penalty arc.

Trossard took the pass, moved to his right to evade the marking of the Philadelphia Union's Jose Martinez, and then ripped a right-footed strike past Burki's dive and into the top right corner.

Reuters via Field level media