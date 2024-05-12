Arsenal reclaim provisional top spot with 1-0 win at Manchester United

Manchester: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard capitalised on dreadful Manchester United defending to secure a 1-0 win on Sunday that saw his side provisionally overtake Manchester City atop the Premier League and guaranteed the title race will go down to the final day.

While Arsenal, who won for just the second time at Old Trafford in their last 17 visits, have 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years, holders City remain in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play.

City, who are aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, can retake the lead when they play at Arsenal's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Trossard scored in the 20th minute when Kai Havertz sauntered barely challenged into space on the right before sending the ball into the box for Trossard to tuck home.

Heads turned to check for an offside flag but Casemiro -- recently moved from midfield into United's injury-depleted back line -- had slowly moved out from the box and kept Havertz onside after goalkeeper Andre Onana launched the ball upfield.