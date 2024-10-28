Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Arsenal's Saka disappointed with Liverpool draw as he marks 50 Premier League goals

Saka became league's seventh youngest player to reach 50 goals at 23 years and 52 days, eight days older than when Harry Kane netted his 50th Premier League goal.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 09:15 IST
FootballSports NewsArsenalPremier Leagueliverpool

Follow us on :

Follow Us