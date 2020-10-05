Aston Villa humbles champions Liverpool 7-2

Reuters
Reuters, England,
  • Oct 05 2020, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 09:31 ist
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates with the match ball after the match alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Credit: Reuters Photo

A sensational first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a stunning 7-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to end the champions' 100 per cent start to the season in extraordinary fashion.

Liverpool started badly at Villa Park as a poor pass from Adrian -- deputising for Alisson in goal for the visitors after the Brazilian picked up a shoulder injury -- gifted Watkins the opener in the fourth minute.

If there was an element of good fortunate about Watkins' first goal in a Villa shirt, his second was all his own fine work as he cut inside before firing into the top corner to stun the champions and make it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Mohamed Salah's fine left-foot finish seemed to get Liverpool back in the game in the 33rd minute, but John McGinn's deflected strike two minutes later restored Villa's two-goal advantage.

Watkins completed his hat-trick inside 39 minutes, with former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley -- making his debut after joining Villa on loan -- making it five, 10 minutes into the second half.

Salah did give Liverpool hope on the hour mark before a late double from Grealish completed a remarkable victory for the team who just avoided relegation last season.

Aston Villa
liverpool
Premier League

