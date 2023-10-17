Austria seal Euro 2024 place as Belgium-Sweden abandoned

Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level as a man in a video on social media claimed that he was the assailant and that he was from Islamic State.

With the score at 1-1 at halftime in the Group F game, the Swedes requested that the match be abandoned.

Viktor Gyokeres had put Sweden in front, but Romelu Lukaku equalised from the penalty spot.

Belgium have already booked their place at the finals in Germany next year, while Sweden cannot qualify.

Virgil van Dijk scored a dramatic late penalty for the Netherlands three minutes into added-time to snatch a crucial 1-0 victory over Greece in Athens.

Denzel Dumfries was fouled in the box to give Van Dijk the chance to win the game and Greece coach Gus Poyet later received a red card for his protestations from the sidelines.

It was the second spot kick in the game for the Dutch after striker Wout Weghorst had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

France have already qualified from Group B but Netherlands moved into second place with the win on 12 points from six games and with matches to come against lowly Ireland and Gibraltar.

Greece have the same number of points but have played a game more and meet France in their final qualifier next month.