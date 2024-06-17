The dilemma of guarantees

The moot question is to what extent the freebies or guarantees work. The five guarantees that were supposed to have helped the Congress party win the last assembly elections in Karnataka seem to have failed in the parliamentary elections, leaving the party unable to get the expected number of seats. The state Congress spokesperson, M Lakshmana, who lost the Lok Sabha election, has openly questioned the utility of the guarantees and said that the forward-caste voters who are reaping the benefits of the guarantee schemes have supported the BJP, which is opposing these schemes, and has urged the chief minister to review the scheme. Something similar happened in Telangana, and several Congress leaders have started questioning the utility of the guarantees. About two years ago, Prime Minister Modi himself raised the issue of freebies, and a debate had begun on welfare versus development. A writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court in 2022 by one Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay stating that the pre-election promises made by political parties for the distribution of free goods that have a large-scale impact on the economy of the state should not be permitted, and it was nothing but an attempt to attract the vote bank; even the apex court had lent its weight to the proposal and suggested setting up an expert body to regulate freebies promised in electoral campaigning. But in the midst of the din and bustle of arguments within the court, the idea failed to take shape.