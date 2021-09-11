Bala doubtful as India seek games ahead of Women's Asian Cup

Indian women football team's coach Thomas Dennerby on Saturday revealed that efforts are on to ensure a good preparation for the team ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup and that India's talismanic striker Bala Devi is in doubt to participate in the showpiece event set to be held in India in January.

The Swede, who was promoted from the U-17 women's World Cup team to the senior team till the Asian Cup following the resignation of Maymol Rocky, has been in camp with the team in Jharkhand for the past few weeks.

"Bala has an ACL injury. She's not here at the camp. She has undergone surgery and for her it's probably really tough to be ready for the Asian Cup," said Dennerby.

"Before the tournament, we need to play 11-13 games. AIFF is working hard to help, but it's tough to find opponents and countries that allow us to come. So far we have no confirmation of a game. So it's hard to find attractive opponents. We are trying to play teams - maybe a bit weaker - to work on our attacking ideas. Same level teams and better ones to speed up our decision making and passes etc. We need to put all the hard work of training into the games," he remarked.

With the continental event is just months away, the women's national team has been largely inactive for the past year and a half. The Indian Women's League has also not been held since early 2020. So the Senior Women's Nationals in November will be one of the biggest opportunities for the coach to scout players. The former Sweden and Nigeria coach confirmed that there would be changes in the squad that is at camp right now.

Despite the struggles, Dennerby believes he has a good squad at his disposal.

"We have a good squad, we have different types of players. We have good defenders, strong one on one players etc. We will put a huge effort to get out of the group stage, which will be quarterfinals. If we get there that will be a successful campaign," Dennerby said.

