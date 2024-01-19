Barca fight back to win cup match against lowly Unionistas

Barcelona laboured to a 3-1 win over fourth-tier Unionistas de Salamanca in their Copa del Rey last 16 clash on Thursday.

Barca fielded a number of reserve players and struggled against their lowly opponents, who opened the scoring from a counter-attack in the 31st minute, with Alvaro Gomez firing into the top corner from close range.

But the visitors managed to equalise right before the break with a Ferran Torres counter, netting a tidy finish past the goalkeeper.

Barca were much improved in the second half and defender Jules Kounde put them in front with a strike from range in the 69th minute, with Alejandro Balde securing the win four minutes later with a fine individual effort.