Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Gerard Zaragoza; Renedy Singh named interim coach

Zaragoza, who was appointed the head coach in December 2023, helped the Blues finish fourth in the ISL 2024-25 season with 38 points from 24 games, winning 11 matches and going down eight times.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 18:58 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 18:58 IST
