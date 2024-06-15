Brighton name Fabian Hurzeler as coach, youngest ever in Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion have appointed 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler as coach on a contract until 2027, the club said on Saturday, making him the youngest manager in Premier League history.

Hurzeler replaced Roberto De Zerbi who left at the end of the league season having helped them qualify for European competition for the first time during his spell in charge.

The American-born coach guided St Pauli to the top of the second-tier in Germany, earning promotion to the Bundesliga as champions.

"From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past eighteen months," Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said.