Brighton sign Rutter from Leeds in club record deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed forward Georginio Rutter from Championship side Leeds United on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Monday.

While the financial details were not disclosed, English media reported the Premier League side had paid a club record transfer fee of 40 million pounds ($51 million) for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Rutter joined Leeds from German side Hoffenheim in 2023 in a then-club record deal worth up to 36 million pounds ($46 million). He made 66 appearances and scored eight goals over an 18-month spell at the club.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said Rutter would excite the fans.

"Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season - but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim," he said in a statement.