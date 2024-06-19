Brussels city says hosting Belgium-Israel football match impossible due to security issues and likely protests

Brussels: Staging an upcoming UEFA football match between Belgium and Israel in Brussels would be impossible due to security reasons and likely protests, the municipal government of the Belgian capital said on Wednesday.

"The city of Brussels considers it impossible to organise a Belgium-Israel match in the King Baudouin Stadium," it said in a statement.

"After a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly troubled times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, jeopardising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces."