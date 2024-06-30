Canada into Copa America quarter finals after 0-0 draw with 10-man Chile

Chile, who needed to win and have other results go their way, had their uphill task made even harder after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bringing down Richie Laryea.

In a game where chances were few and far between, Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias did well to keep out shots from Canada's Stephen Eustaquio and Tajon Buchanan, while Canada stopper Maxime Crepeau made a smart save to deny an awkward deflected effort from Alexis Sanchez.

Canada thought they had taken the lead in the second minute of stoppage time through substitute Tani Oluwaseyi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.