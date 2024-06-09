Chennaiyin FC rope in Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have added a powerful weapon to their offensive arsenal with the signing of prolific Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 33-year-old experienced centre-forward is a popular name among Indian football fans, having previously played for Indian Super League (ISL) outfits East Bengal and Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin have signed a two-year contract with Chima that will keep him at the club till 2026. He becomes the club's fourth signing of the 2024-25 season.

Chima was a crucial cog in the Owen Coyle-led Jamshedpur side that lifted the ISL League Shield in 2022.

In 60 ISL matches across three seasons, he has registered 20 goals and four assists. Chima's arrival has sharpened Chennaiyin's offensive prowess as he is expected to play a pivotal role for the club, providing experience and leadership on the field.

Talking about the club's new signing, head coach Coyle said, "I brought Daniel to Jamshedpur in the winter window of the 21/22 season and he scored 7 crucial goals in 9 games to help win us the shield. We have brought a goalscorer with a proven track record in India and we are sure he will fit into this squad seamlessly."