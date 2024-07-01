Chile football federation files complaint over Copa America refereeing

Chile's football federation (FFC) has called on South American soccer's governing body (CONMEBOL) to suspend referee Wilmar Roldan after they were knocked out of the Copa America on Saturday following a 0-0 draw with Canada.

The FCC said Colombian referee Roldan lacked impartiality in their matches and had made "gross errors" in the game against the Canadians.

Chile were incensed after being reduced to 10 men when Gabriel Suazo picked up a second yellow card in the 27th minute of the match in Orlando.

They also felt aggrieved after Canada defender Moise Bombito appeared to elbow Rodrigo Echeverria in the fifth minute of the match but VAR did not review the incident.

In the letter addressed to CONMEBOL's refereeing commission, the FCC said Roldan had also made "blatant errors" at the 2021 Copa America where he failed to award Chile a penalty in a 2-0 group-stage loss to Paraguay.